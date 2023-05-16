Ghana Football School will impact ex-players - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has has explained the impact the establishment of the Ghana Football School will have on the development of the sport in the country.



He highlighted the school's potential as a platform for former footballers to make valuable contributions to the development of the game.



During the project's launch on May 16, Kurt expressed his belief in the school's ability to offer ex-footballers a remarkable opportunity to actively participate in the football ecosystem.



"The Ghana Football School will provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skillset. This is the best chance we can create for our ex-footballers, who have a lot more to offer than what they are currently doing," Kurt stated.



The Football Association will collaborate with renowned academic institutions such as UPSA, the University of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, and the China Europe Business School of Africa to develop training programs that support the career pathways of Ghanaian football legends beyond their playing days.



Through this initiative, the GFA aims to use its extensive expertise and knowledge of former footballers to advance the sport in Ghana.



Kurt Okraku elaborated on this when he said, "The Ghana Football School will work closely with these institutions to determine the best ways to support our legends in achieving the career pathways they desire beyond their time on the football pitch."



The establishment of the Ghana Football School signifies the GFA's commitment to the development of football in the country.



