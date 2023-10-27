Ghana Football Association will soon name a replacement for Bernard Lippert - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the wake of Bernard Lippert's departure from the role of Technical Director, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is swiftly moving to identify a worthy successor.



GFA spokesman, Henry Asante Twum, made this announcement after confirming Lippert's exit, signaling a critical juncture for the FA's technical directorate.



Bernard Lippert signed an initial two-year contract with the Ghana FA. After his contract expired Ghana FA added one year.



The FIFA coaching instructor was responsible for the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate. He was also in charge of the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams.



"I think the executive council will take a decision soon as to who will take over. So far everything is moving well like always," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



The Ghana FA is yet to release a statement on the reported departure.