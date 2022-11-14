Ghana FA 'warns' Otto Addo not to include Jeffrey Schlupp in Black Stars squad for Qatar

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

The Ghana Football Association has warned Black Stars coach Otto Addo not to name English Premier League giant Crystal Palace FC midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp in Ghana’s final 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



According to SPORTSWORLDGHANA.COM, the coach was keen to add the midfielder to his final squad for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this month.



The report by the Ghanaian website suggests the Ghana Football Association authorities have asked Otto Addo to exclude them from the squad with immediate effect.



Schlupp’s agent made a rant about the GFA, signalling that he would not be added to the final squad for the World Cup after the announcement of the 55-man squad by Otto Addo.



The Ghana coach will name his final 26 players for the FIFA Mundial in Qatar, a tournament which starts on November 20, which is next Sunday in the Asian country.



Ghana will play European giants Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.