Ghana FA to roll out a policy to clearly define career pathway for female footballers

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that it will soon launch a policy to clearly define the career pathway for young footballers in the country.



Addressing the press last week, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku said this move is very important.



‘’In Girls football, we have continued to make the right levels of investment. In the next few days, we will roll out a policy that will clearly define the career pathway of a female footballer.



‘’As we speak, if a young girl wakes up in the morning and wants to play football, there is no COLTS football for girls; they have to find their way, whether they are 12 years, or 10 years into Division One League football, this is not possible. So in the next few days, a clear pathway for our girls will also be made public,” Kurt Okraku said.



The Ghana FA boss continued, “Indeed in the months of May, June and July, we will be staging the U-15 tournament to offer other opportunities for our younger girls to also realize their dreams of playing football. As we speak, the Black Queens have qualified for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations; the Princesses have qualified to participate in the U-20 Women’s World Cup.



“These are good milestones for Ghana and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need to be able to excel.”



Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has assured that his administration will continue investing in sports, especially at the grassroots level.