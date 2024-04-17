Ghana FA to launch maiden edition of U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup on June 14

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is gearing up for the maiden edition of the U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup.



In a communiqué from the association on Tuesday, April 16, it said the Cup will be officially launched on June 14.



“The launch of the maiden edition of the U-15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup will take place at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday, June 14, 2024,” the Ghana FA announced.



GFA Executive Committee member Eugene Nobel Noel on Tuesday chaired a meeting with members of the Organising Committee at the GFA Secretariat, to activate planning and fine-tuning ahead of the inaugural tournament.



In the communiqué issued after the meeting, it said the ten (16) regions will be divided into three zones and play a round-robin format to ultimately determine the last four teams that will make the semi-final stage.



Winners of the semifinals would proceed to the finals.



According to the communiqué, individual category awards and further details regarding the tournament, including balloting, will be unveiled at the launch on June 14.



The maiden U-15 Challenge Cup forms part of the GFA's Women’s Football Strategy implementation plan (2023-26), under the key development pillar of talent identification.