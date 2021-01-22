Soccer News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA to close down match venues that break coronavirus protocols

The GFA says it will be forced to close stadiums if the protocols are not adhered to

The Ghana FA has warned clubs to abide by all the COVID-19 Safety Protocols during league matches or have their venues closed down.



The Ghana FA in a virtual meeting with Security Officers and Representatives of the 18-Premier League clubs on Wednesday said it will intensify its monitoring of the various match venues to ensure strict adherence to the protocols.



The meeting was held to review the Covid-19 Protocols and Operations as a result of some breaches of the GFA’s Matchday COVID-19 protocols at some match venues.



Some matters addressed during the meeting were Ticket and Accreditation mechanism, Social distancing for sitting and standing areas, thermometer checks at various stadium entrances, protection of Team zones and inner perimeter.



General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo said, the GFA would not hesitate to close those centres and play the remaining matches behind closed doors if clubs and their followers continue to ignore the protocols, which includes 25% of fans at the stadium and the practice of strict physical distance.



