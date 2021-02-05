Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana FA to ban 2 referees for poor officiating

The decision came about after a complaint was made against the duo

Two Ghanaian referees, Iddrisu Mustapha and George Owusu Amponsah are set to be banned by the Ghana Football Association following a decision by the association’s Match Review Committee.



The decision came about after a complaint was made against the duo by Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano in relation to their league clash with Nsoatreman FC.



Bofoakwa Tano complained that in the 33rd-minute incident, Referee Iddrisu Mustapha failed to award them a penalty after the goalkeeper clearly fouled the attacker number 25 in the penalty area per the video watched. Also the Assistant Referee George Owusu Amponsah did not assist the Referee in taking the correct decision.



The Committee has therefore recommended that Referee Iddrisu Mustapha and Assistant Referee George Owusu Amponsah be suspended for six matches.



