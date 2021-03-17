Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA signs partnership agreement with Qatar FA

Qatar are the reigning Asian champions and host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the Qatari Football Association (QFA).



The partnership takes effect immediately and will be covering technical and professional exchanges, general management, study and research and assistance in sports facilities.



Also sports science, sports medicine, Futsal, Women’s football, Youth football, promotional and marketing.



The two associations will exchange sports centres and installation for competitions, training and camps as and where possible in accordance with availability and suitability and exchange of information and material of technical and expert nature.



The two countries have also reached an agreement to cooperate to play international friendlies between national teams ranging from Senior men’s national teams, Men’s Olympic teams, Senior Women’s national teams, Junior teams (Men and Women) and Futsal teams.



The Qatar Football Association is one of the fastest-growing football associations across the globe.



