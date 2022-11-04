Ghana FA seals $2m deal with MTN to become Black Stars headline sponsor ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sealed a deal with telecommunication giants, MTN to become the headline sponsor of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, Footballghana.com can report.



The Black Stars are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



Ahead of the mundial, the domestic football governing body has secured a deal worth $2m with MTN and will become the headline sponsor for the West African powerhouse, replacing the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



The national team were without a headline sponsor following termination of contract with the GNPC.



The MTN deal come as a huge boost for the Ghana FA who are seeking to improve Ghana football at large.



Ghana are preparing to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.



The World Cup will start on November 20 but Black Stars will play their first match on November 24 against Portugal.



After Portugal, Black Stars will play Korea on November 28 and then Uruguay on December 2.