Ghana FA reschedules Elective Congress to October 5

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled its Elective Congress to October 5, 2023, after the initial date of September 27 in Tamale had to be changed, possibly due to a court injunction initiated by King Faisal.



As per Article 33 of the GFA Statutes 2019, the Executive Council of the Association made the decision to move the Extraordinary Session of Congress to October 5, 2023. The Congress will commence at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.



The Elections Committee has already released the Official List of Candidates for the GFA Elections 2023.



The agenda for the Congress, in accordance with Article 33 of the GFA Statutes, includes:



- Opening Prayer - Roll Call - Declaration of Congress compliance with the Statutes - Approval of the Agenda - Handing over of Congress to GFA Elections Committee - Announcement of Election Procedure by GFA Elections Committee - Election of GFA President - Election of Executive Council Member (1 Women’s Premier League Representative) - Election of Executive Council Members (3 Division One League Representatives) - Election of Executive Council Members (5 Premier League Representatives) - Swearing in of the President and the Executive Council Members - Brief speech by the elected President - Closing Prayer