Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA receive 2nd share of FIFA coronavirus relief package

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have received the 2nd slice of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds.



The nation’s football governing body via their website confirmed the Association have received the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund over the weekend.



"Immediately FIFA sent the template and held an online meeting on the subject, the GFA staff jumped into action, knowing how important this Relief is to our members.



"I work with the staff and so I know the hard work that was put in and how late they close just to ensure that our members, i.e., Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, and all beneficiaries get this relief.



"Someone may say but it is their work? I say we don't thank our staff enough because other Associations have not got theirs yet because report writing and data collection is not easy if you are not well prepared. We have done well by putting ineffective administrative structures, hence the speed in execution.



In the coming days, the Secretariat will work with beneficiaries to ensure distribution of the funds in compliance with the relevant requirements and regulations of FIFA on the usage of the Funds.



"We have said that the GFA will position itself very well administratively and in terms of compliance with FIFA and all laws to ensure that the football family obtain all benefits due us and promptly for the development of our much cherished national sport", President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku added.



It would be recalled that the GFA and other Associations across the world engaged FIFA on Covid-19 Relief during the lockdown days in Ghana.



The arrival of the money means that the GFA has met all the requirements and application processes put in place by FIFA through the Regulations governing this Covid-19 Relief Fund.



The first tranche arrived in August 2020.