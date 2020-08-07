Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA president congratulates Nana Yaw Amponsah on Kotoko CEO appointment

Nana Yaw Amponsah was officially unveiled as the club's CEO at a colourful ceremony held today

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has sent well wishes to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The Ghanaian giants confirmed his appointment on Tuesday after a marathon meeting held by the Executive Board.



The 2019 GFA presidential candidate has been given a three-year mandate to turn the fortunes of the club around.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was officially unveiled as the club's CEO at a colourful ceremony held today at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi which was well attended by the fans.



The Phar Rangers owner has received a rousing welcome from fans of the club as they believe his high knowledge in modern football administration can restore them to glory.



Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has also congratulated him on his appointment in a statement on his page, ‘Bro, this smile on your face confirms your heart is at peace on this amazing opportunity offered you by the great porcupine army”



“Indeed it is time to #bringbackthelove to the Fabulous family. Together, let's ignite passion and create wealth for all.Good luck and always count on me.. Still believe!!!”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.