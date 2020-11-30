Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA postpones five GPL games indefinitely

The games have been postponed due to the upcoming December elections

The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled some outstanding games in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League indefinitely.



According to the FA, the games postponed indefinitely is due to the upcoming General Elections scheduled for December 7, 2020, and the participation of the two Ghanaian clubs in the Africa Inter-club competition this season.



The games are as follows:



Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Week 1



Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Week 3



AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Week 3



Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 4



Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Week 4



A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.

