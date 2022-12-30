Ghana FA pays tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana FA has paid tribute to Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele who passed away at the age of 82.



He was admitted to hospital three weeks ago in Brazil after his cancer progressed and he "required greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions".



Over the course of a 21-year career, he is credited with scoring a world-record 1,281 goals in 1,363 games, including 77 goals in 92 international games.



Pele was selected as Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000. Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, taking home the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.



The Ghana FA in a post joined millions of sporting fans to pay tribute to One of the greatest sporting athletes of all time.



"We are saddened by the demise of Brazilian and World Football legend Pele. Our condolences to the Brazilian Football Federation, all Brazilians and to all football-loving fans across the World. May Pele forever rest in his glory!"





May Pele forever rest in his glory! pic.twitter.com/RMYU2A5M8B — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) December 30, 2022

FIFA tributeFIFA, world football’s governing body, paid a lengthy tribute on their website to the Brazilian, entitled: “Pele: Immortal – forever with us.”Outlining Pele’s various World Cup records and high points of his career, FIFA wrote: “They called him ‘The King’, and his face is one of the most recognisable in world football.“The man in question is, of course, Pele, who was once named by FIFA as the greatest player of the 20th century.”