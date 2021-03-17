Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA makes strong case to European clubs for release of Black Stars players

Ghana Football Association (GFA) is trying its best to convince European clubs to release Black Stars players for the Afcon qualifiers later this month.



The Black Stars need a point in their final two games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe to secure qualification to the biennial tournament in Cameroon.



The first match against South Africa is scheduled for March 25 and with less than a week to the match, Charles Akonnor has not invited any European-based player.



This is because he is unsure the players, such as captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, will be released by their clubs.



Fifa in February ruled that the clubs are not obliged to release their players due to the ongoing implications of the coronavirus pandemic.



Also, the clubs do not trust GFA to protect the players from contracting the deadly virus. Almost 10 players returned to their clubs positive after honouring the Black Stars invitation for the friendly games against Mali and Qatar late last year.



But a source at the GFA has told Ghanasoccernet, the association have provided a comprehensive plan to the Europeans team on how the players will be protected from coronavirus and minimise their quarantine on their return.



They have assured the clubs a high standard will be maintained during the players stay.



But it is likely their request will be granted and that will see the Black Stars go into the games with a team dominated by home-based players.