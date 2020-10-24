Soccer News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA issues warning to clubs, players, officials over engaging in forbidden games

File Photo: Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a warning to clubs, their players, referees, team officials and match commissioners to desist from engaging in games not sanctioned or approved by glutei association.



Clubs have been engaging in friendly games as part of preparation ahead of the forthcoming season.



But it appears those matches are not sanctioned by the nation’s football governing body, GFA as it is quoted in the association’s Statutes.



On Friday, the Ghana FA fired a warning to clubs, players and officials to abstain from engaging in any forbidden matches.



“Footballers and referees, in particular, must desist from playing in matches organised without the permission of the GFA.



The GFA Statutes, the Premier League Regulations and the Division One League Regulations and other regulations of the GFA forbids such behavoiur by clubs, players, match officials, etc They are not to play in tournaments by agents not approved or sanctioned by the GFA.



4. Forbidden Matches No club shall maintain any relations of a sporting nature with non-recognized entities such as non-affiliated clubs, third parties or with members that have been suspended or expelled.



5. Affiliated Associations 1. No match shall be played nor shall a competition be organized by an affiliated League club unless such a match or competition has been sanctioned by the GFA and the appropriate fee paid. 2. Clubs registered with the GFA directly or as affiliate members shall not organise any competition nor play matches against any other Ghanaian club or clubs registered with any other National Football Associations without the prior approval and consent of the GFA. No individual or organization shall organise a match or tournament involving Ghanaian clubs without prior approval by the GFA.



Referees are to note that they can be appointed for friendly and competitive matches only by the GFA Referees Committee and the Regional Football Associations.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.