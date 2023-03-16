Ghana FA has nothing against Kotoko- Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has debunked claims the FA has a hand in match officiating decisions that have gone against Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko in recent times have not been pleased with decisions of referees in some of their Premier League games.



Twum believes the composition of the Executive Council even makes it impossible for the FA to plot anything against the Kumasi based club.



Speaking on Kessben FM in Kumasi, Twum said, “We all know the affiliation of the FA President. It’s an open seceret that he is a fan of Hearts of Oak. We all know the affiliation of Dr. Randy Abbey that he is a Hearts of Oak fan. Kofi Acheampong, Madam Habiba Atta and George Amoako are all Kotoko fans.



“I was making the analysis that a board of 12 with just two as Hearts of Oak fans, the 10 won’t sit for their club to be hated. But if it is in relation to officiating, there is no club that hasn’t benefited or been hurt as a result of officiating. If it’s about officiating, I think errors are bound to happen every single day once it’s a human institution.



“So we shouldn’t target a few individuals and accuse them of hating your club. When it happens like that you are pitching your fans against an institution that you belong.”