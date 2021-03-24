Ghana FA had talks with Kwadwo Baah and family before his England U19 call-up

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held talks with youngster Kwadwo Baah and his Ghanaian family just last month before England U19 swooped recently to hand the Rochdale left-winger his first call-up just last week, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The 18-year-old, who plays for Rochdale in the English League One, had a meeting with GFA representatives led by President Kurt Okraku last month (picture above) as they wooed the third tier player to play for Ghana.
This is part of the aggressive programme being embarked upon by the GFA to convince all of Ghana's talented players who were born abroad to play for the country.
Baah, a speedy winger with amazing dribbling ability and pace, came on the radar of the GFA following wide monitoring of players of Ghanaian descent.
The midfielder, who is good with both legs and plays for third tiers side Rochdale in England, was part of the players who would be convinced with the support of their parents to get them to play for the West African country.
As part of the plan, some high ranking officials of the GFA visited England and met some of the players and their parents to convince them at a time England coaches had not noticed their prospects.
Baah's family and the youngster had agreed for the Horb-en-Neckar-born player to play for Ghana.
It is believed that the GFA had made strong strides and good impression on Baah's family because of the respectful approach.
The winger, born in Germany to Ghanaian parents but raised in South Norwood in London, is eligible to play for several countries including England and Germany.
The youngster was described by Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy as a “special talent” after an inspirational performance in the 5-0 thrashing of Wigan four months ago.
Remember the name... Kwadwo Baah!— Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) January 13, 2021
An absolute ???????????????????????? from the 17-year-old last night... #EFL | @officiallydale pic.twitter.com/HuCl0CKM34