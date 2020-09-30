Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku earns plaudit from Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah and Kurt Okraku

The Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has showered praises on Kurt Okraku for the job he has done since taking over the reins of the Ghana Football Association presidency.



Mr Okraku assumed the Ghana FA throne at an elective congress held at the Physicians and Surgeons Center in Accra last year October.



The former Dreams FC bankroller has brought a new lease of life at the association since assuming office and is set to mark his first year on the seat.



In an interview with Adom TV, Hon. Asiamah remarked that he is delighted with the job done so far by the soft-spoken football administrator.



“Kurt Okraku is like a brother to me and I think he has done well when he came to office."



“The coronavirus has interrupted their work as FA but he is clearly working to restore the love of football," Asiamah shared.



Asked on the monthly and sitting allowances of the GFA president and his Executive Council, the Sports Minister noted that focus should be placed on supporting the association to succeed.



“When he [Kurt Okraku] and the Executive Council fail to deliver, Congress will determine the fate next time.



“I cannot ask why they are being paid such amount as allowances but let’s all support the FA and make sure they deliver for us”, he said.





