Ghana FA begins talent identification, development programme to groom players for the future

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commenced a process to identify and develop a new generation of football players for the country.



The programme focuses on identifying the best talents under the age of 15, from the schools and juvenile leagues across the country.



The talented kids were scouted by the regional scouts [trained by the technical directorate] of the Ghana FA.



In the programme, each region currently has 5 scouts, working under the auspices of the RFAs.



After the scouts have completed the primary scouting, the talents are brought to the technical centre for further assessment by the technical team.



The technical team for the programme is led by experienced tactician Coach Abdul Karim Zito.



The best-chosen talents will then receive further training for further assignments and engagements.



The President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku is confident that players will be groomed into top stars for the country through the programme.