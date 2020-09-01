You are here: HomeSports2020 09 01Article 1048213

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA appoints Tilly Andah & Andah as auditors

The Ghana Football Association logo The Ghana Football Association logo


The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as auditors. 

The decision was approved on Tuesday at the 26th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.

Baker Tilly Andah & Andah will work as the association’s auditors for the next three years.

"DECISIONS: Congress has by a majority decision appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association’s Auditors for a period of three years," GFA wrote on Twitter.

 

