Ghana Embassy in Egypt asks Sports Ministry to pay $332,000 debt from AFCON 2019

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Embassy in Egypt has asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay $332,000 it owes them for pre-financing the accommodation and flight of supporters for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted in Egypt.



The state in 2019 flew over 500 supporters to the tournament where the Black Stars were knocked out in Round 16 after an abysmal performance.



In his account to parliament, the former Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah revealed that Ghana spent $1,435,190 on accommodation and per-diems for supporters among other things.



It has however come to the notice of the media that the Ghana Embassy in Egypt is demanding $332,000 from the Sports Ministry for pre-financing the accommodation of supporters in Egypt.



The current Sports Ministry led by Mustapha Ussif is however not aware of the current debts and has therefore taken steps to audit accounts before issuing any payments, JoySports has stated.



In September 2019, the Sports Ministry obtained $300,000 from the GFA during the Normalization Committee period headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah from the $600,000 preparation and participation reward from the Confederation of African Football.



But the ministry owes ¢20 million in debts out of which ¢5 million was incurred during the previous AFCON in Egypt.



The ministry is also struggling to pay debts it owes some travel and tour agencies among others.