Other Sports of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: Ghana Esports Federation

Ghana E-sports Federation to embark on registration of e-sports organizations

The Ghana Esports Federation is set to register every E-sports institution, organization or association in Ghana

The Ghana Esports Federation in a statement said it is committed to working with all regional associations, e-sports stakeholders and video game enthusiasts, to ensure informational and accurate national data.

This initiative, according to the federation will inform policy development, identify growth opportunities, and support the establishment of regional esports hubs tailored to community needs.

"It is crucial for us as regulators, stakeholders and enthusiasts of esports to come together for the sake of the development of Ghana Esports. Registration will be free."

