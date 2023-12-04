You are here: HomeSports2023 12 04Article 1891979

Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game - Tema City Edition 2023 slated for December 26

Pro Basketball Academy in partnership with Tema Street Department presents the Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game - City Edition 2023.

This event will be held at the Chinese Basketball Court - Tema (Community 4) on Tuesday, 26th December, 2023.

Pro Basketball Academy has partnered with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, The National Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return, Citi TV, DUNK grassroots, Mawuvi Basketball Fellowship, SOS Children’s Village, Chop Life and Be Informed Foundation for this year’s event. The event is also sponsored by Mont Mineral Water.

The City Edition event aims to highlight the basketball and entertainment culture in Tema and seeks to create a platform for young athletes and creatives in the community to showcase their talents and network during the Christmas festivities.

