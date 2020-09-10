Cricket of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Ghana Cricket Association builds Practice Net at Achimota Oval

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) has built a practice net to replace the 2-bay Practice Net at the Achimota Oval in its bid to improve the playing standards of the sport in Ghana.



The ‘3-bay Practice Net’, sponsored by the Ghana Gas, is expected to be completed in a month’s time.



The new practice net, has a concrete base lifted above ground level with floodlights for night practice, the grass around the concrete to prevent the balls from getting worn out, roofing the top to keep the balls within, and the use of green nylon nets to prevent balls from bouncing back to batsmen during practice.



It would also have a length of 40feet by 45feet width and 12feet height nets covering area with 6ft each pitch area with green grass covering a large area outside the Nets about 55ft.



Emmanuel Asare, the President of the GCA hinted he would construct another practice net at the University of Ghana, Legon, in a move to develop the sport in Ghana.



He said “yes, the construction of the net is ongoing. I was thinking about doing it four but we’ll do one at the University of Ghana so that if we can sign an MOU with the University, it would help us to grow the game better. When there are infrastructures, it would help us a lot. We got funding from Ghana Gas and want to channel all into the construction of the Nets.”



The 3-bay practice net is being constructed by one of the Senior National Team players, Samson Awe, who has expertise in construction, having worked with Real Estate Agencies who built apartments.



Samson is being supported by Moses Anafie, Coach and team player Obed Harvey, and Coach Rajinder Pasad Sharma.

