Ghana Boxing Federation struggles to raise funds for Olympic qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Boxing Federation is grappling with challenges relative to the raising of funds for their 2023 Olympic qualification journey.



As the Black Bombers gear up for the qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal next month, they find themselves grappling with lack of support from the government.



President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Bernard Quartey has bemoaned the financial difficulties they are facing in preparing the boxers for the qualifiers.



“It is very difficult and as we speak I have even tasked some of my executives to get to the National Sports Authority to get to know what is happening. In fact, we have been given assurance by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and that is what we have been waiting for.





Quartey also emphasized the critical nature of their preparations for the qualifiers and underlined the significance of sufficient training time to ensure the boxers comprehend and excel according to the rules.





“If we are not able to put ourselves in order, it will be difficult for us to go and qualify [for the Olympic Games]. “This is the game that we need to prepare very well and we can only prepare when we have enough time to make sure you train your boxers as per the rules for them to understand for them to excel. “If we don’t do that, I can tell you it will be difficult for us to qualify for Olympic Games in Paris, France.” Bernard Qaurtey told Radio Gold Sports.



With their sights set on the Paris, France Olympics, Quartey urged a proactive approach to ensure the team's success.



JNA/KPE