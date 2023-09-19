Ghana Boxing Federation justifies inclusion of Freezy MacBones in team for Olympic qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

The First Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Dauda Fuseini, has defended the decision to include UK-based boxer Seth Gyimah, known as 'Freezy MacBones,' in the Black Bombers team for the Africa qualifiers.



Freezy MacBones, despite having just two previous fighting records, was added to the team for the Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal.



However, he was eliminated in the first round, which raised questions about his capabilities as a boxer.



Speaking with Graphic Sports Fuseini explained that their decision to include him in the team was justifiable because he believed the boxer was had enough experience.



'I don’t see why they should criticise him because Freezy is trying to be a patriotic citizen. He is one boxer who is outside the shores of Ghana trading his professional career and he thinks he has what it takes to come and represent Ghana. He wrote to us, and being a Ghanaian, I think it is fair to give him the opportunity,” he said.



He further elaborated that due to challenges in finding quality boxers in the heavyweight division, they welcomed Gyimah's decision to join the team. As a result, he was given the light heavyweight slot, which allowed Joseph Tetteh to compete in the heavyweight division.



''So, before he came, with the current class of boxers that we have, the light heavyweight and the heavyweights had been our problem. So, when he came down here, the light heavyweight was Joseph Tetteh. We thought it wise that because we don’t have any good heavyweight boxers, we shared the weight between them.



“We gave him the light heavyweight and gave Joseph Tetteh the heavyweight division,” he stated.



He also emphasized that the patriotism demonstrated by the boxer led to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry advising that he should be part of the team competing for the Olympic Games.



