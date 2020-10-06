Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana Black Stars hold first training in Turkey ahead of Mali, Qatar friendly games

play videoThe Black Stars are preparing for the resumption of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor took charge of his first training, Tuesday afternoon in Antalya, Turkey ahead of Ghana’s two friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan have yet to play a competitive game since their appointments in January this year, following the postponement of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers in March 2020.



The Black Stars will take on Mali on Friday, October 09, before they battle Qatar three days later in Antalya, Turkey. The two games forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games in November against Sudan.





