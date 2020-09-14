Soccer News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Sports Zone, Contributor

Ghana Beach Soccer is a whole new industry waiting to take off - Ampofo Ankrah

Director of Communications for ABSU, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The newly appointed director of Communications for the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) has boldly predicted that any administration to take Beach soccer in Ghana seriously, will create jobs, offer opportunities and establish a completely new industry in the country.



Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was responding to media commentary surrounding the manifesto promise of Ghana's NDC party to support the growth, development and promotion of the sand sport in Ghana.



"If a sport is specifically mentioned in any manifesto, that can only be good news. Whether or not promises become reality is another matter altogether. But we are encouraged by the mention of Beach soccer and the discussions it has generated especially regarding the potential creation of jobs for the youth".



According to the sports journalist turned sports administrator, the slow development of the game in Ghana is largely due to the lack of boldness and clear understanding that policy makers have, when it comes to long term planning and vision for non traditional sports.



"Let's put the actual game aside for a moment and explore what else comes with beach soccer as a potential industry.

Sports tourism, transportation, hospitality, sale of food and beverages, coastal regeneration, sanitation, recreational- health, entertainment, festivals and culture....just to mention a few related potential areas of interest".



Ampofo Ankrah who is also Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, was speaking exclusively to Sports Zone after his appointment as Communications Director for the Lagos based ABSU.



He said that beach soccer stakeholders and the wider coastal community are cautiously optimistic by the development but would seek further insight and clarifications as to exactly what form the widely discussed manifesto promises for beach soccer would take.



Asked if he had met former President Mahama or President Nana Addo to discuss beach soccer development, his reply was this;



"I say this with the greatest respect, that any leader who truly believes in the youth of Ghana and their development through education and sports would grab beach soccer as a baby with both hands and invest in it's potential. So let's all wait and see who will walk the talk".

