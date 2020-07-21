Soccer News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Ghana Beach Soccer clubs gear up for return amid coronavirus scare

26 beach soccer clubs are expected to register with the GFA

Ghana Beach Soccer club owners have appealed to the chairman of the Ghana Beach Soccer committee Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to help them bounce back into action following months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 scourge.



Speaking on Max FM sports pack 1 show, the CEO of Keta Sunset, Reuben Adzaho commended fellow beach soccer officials for their resilience, commitment, drive, and dedication to the sand-based sport over the past decade.



He noted that club owners have been a driving force in the steady rise of the game in Ghana and their commitment must be recognized.



Mr. Adzaho's team Keta Sunset, became the first club side from Ghana to win an international tournament when they lifted the Copa Lagos Beach Soccer Championship in 2019.



"The challenges we face notwithstanding, beach soccer in Ghana has advanced way above expectations and is comparatively more successful than other countries who have even stronger support and assistance from their national sports authorities and government".



Meanwhile, 26 beach soccer clubs from the various coastal regions in Ghana, are expected to register with the GFA in early August pending administrative clearance.





