Ghana Beach Soccer: PfaG delegation visits Black Sharks camp

Soccer News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Beach Soccer Ghana

A delegation from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PfaG) has paid a solidarity visit to the camp of the National Beach Soccer team - Black Sharks at Laboma Beach in Accra.



The PfaG delegation was led by their Administrative manager Solomon Torson, International relations officer Yusif Chibsah and Media Relations Officer Nat Laryea.



The officials observed the intense training session of the Sharks under the directions of former Great Olympics Youth team coach Daniel Kotey.



This time around, Ghana has been paired with the Sand Cranes of Uganda and are scheduled to play the East Africans in Jinja district-Kampala on the 27th of March.



Yusif Chibsah appealed to the players to be focused and disciplined at all times.



"You are all ambassadors of Ghana and as such must wear that responsibility with pride and at the same time commitment and discipline to succeed"



The PfaG officials were accompanied by two members of the victorious Black Satellites team that recently clinched the U-20 African Cup in Mauritania.



Satellites goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim gave a few words of encouragement to his fellow players and cautioned them against any form of complacency.



"It is not easy to beat any country these days because even the so-called easy teams in the past are now very well prepared. So as I see you taking your training so seriously, that is how I believe you will approach this very important game ahead"



The team went into residential camping exactly a week after CAF announced the pairings for the Beach Soccer Afcon qualifiers.



The Ghana Black Sharks have been to three Afcon finals in Morocco, Seychelles and Nigeria respectively since the team was constituted in 2013.



Striker Alexander Adjei holds the record for most goals scored in a single Afcon tournament with 17 goals at the 2015 edition in Seychelles.



