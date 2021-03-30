Ghana Basketball President calls on stakeholders to participate in conference

Basketball of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: basketballghana.com

Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) President David Addo-Ashong is calling on stakeholders to participate in the upcoming Ghana Basketball Conference slated for next month.



He made this call in an exclusive interview with Baskteballghana.com ahead of the maiden edition of the event that seeks to find solutions to address problems in developing basketball further in Ghana.



The Conference will take place via Zoom and its theme is “Reviewing the past, planning the Future”; the event is a partnership between the GBBA and award-winning sports event company RITE Sports Limited.



Ghana Basketball President Addo-Ashong at the 2020 UPAC Launch. “There is going to be a basketball conference via Zoom so that everybody has the opportunity to give his little bits, a little insight, a little contribution as to how we can make this game better. I welcome all of you to take part in this and hopefully, we can have a mutually beneficial, cordial discussion so that we take the game forward” he said.



A set date for the Conference is to be announced later this week.



