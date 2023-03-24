Ghana Armwrestling to renew development partnership with SES HD Plus on Monday

Bodybuilding of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) together with their partner, SES HD PLUS, Ghana’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, will renew their commitment to developing the sport of Armwrestling on Monday, 27 March 2023.



The two parties will put pen on paper for the second season of the High School scouting experience dubbed ‘HD+ Kids Armwrestling’ at the Executive Boardroom of the GNAT Hall in Accra.



Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation told www.ghanaarmwrestling.com ahead of the lunch that, “this partnership with HD+ is a mission to the vision of preparing future champions by GAF as mandated by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) to encourage participation by all especially the juvenile.”



He added that “as Vice President of the World Federation, I am of the firm belief that the foundation of any sport is development at the basic level hence our joy as we embark on another thrilling journey with HD+.



“We have once again partnered with HD+ for this massive project because we believe they have the right platform to help us reach our target and we believe this partnership would go a long way to get more people to play armwrestling while watching quality weekly production on the HD+ Service.”



He added that details of the roadmap for the second season will be given at the signing event which will be witnessed by top officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympic Committee, and the Ghana Education Service.



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS Ghana said, “We are pleased to continue this partnership with GAF this year. Beyond supporting GAF’s Kids Armwrestling, we believe that this partnership will enable more positive experiences for kids in and out of home to support the HD+ offer of safe, fun and educative kids channels in high-definition pictures to TV homes in Ghana”.



The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship is aimed at encouraging children to participate in Armwrestling and it is open to children aged between 12 and 16 years.



Some kids from the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championships in 2022 have been drafted into the National Armwrestling Juvenile Academy and are billed to represent Ghana during the upcoming Africa Armwrestling Championship and the Africa Games scheduled for Ghana.