Ghana Armwrestling is Number 2 in Ghana and Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaarmwrestling.com

Armwrestling has been ranked Number 2 in Ghana by global sports ranking and the Ghana federation ranked 29 in World Armwrestling being beaten only by Ghana Boxing and Egypt respectively.



Ghana armwrestling has been Number 2 on the African continent, falling behind perennial winners Egypt who are ranked 13th globally with four stars.



The Golden Arms, who have won a record 137 medals since 2017 are ranked 29th globally and judged to be better than sporting powerhouse – Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, and Canada.



Other African nations who have been ranked among the top 50 global nations are Nigeria (33rd) and Cameroon (39).



In Ghana, Armwrestling was ranked number 2 amongst the over 50 sports disciplines for the many activities, creation of competitions and promotion of the sport.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has been leading the drive to improve the popularity of the sport among young with President of the federation, Charles Osei Asibey securing sponsorships for the many products of the federation including the HD+ Kids Armwrestling competition for Junior & Senior High Schools, National Championship, events for Tertiary Institutions, Communities, training of trainers and the hosting of the Africa Championship.



The President of the Federation, revealed that his outfit has targeted reaching out to 15,000 Junior and Senior High School students as season II of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling challenge gathers momentum.



In 2023, Ghana Armwrestling has 5 championships of the Kids Armwrestling, the President’s Battle, Tertiary Challenge, the Showdown, National, Africa and World Championship on the annual calendar.