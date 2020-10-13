Bodybuilding of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

Ghana Armwrestling Federation voted second most active federation for 2019

Members of the national armwrestling team in a group photo

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has been voted as the second most active sport federation in Ghana for the year 2019 by the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG).



The results were released last weekend during the 45th edition of the MTN SWAG Awards night held at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel.



GAF came second to the Ghana Athletics Association while the Ghana Weightlifting Federation came third.



Although relatively new federation, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation has been one of the fastest growing sporting discipline in the country since they were officially recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority four years ago.



In the year under review, the federation organized many regional events which was sponsored by the Accra Brewery Limited with their Eagle Stout brand.



They also participated in the 2019 Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Mali and also the World Championships held in Romania.



They also organized various seminars for coaches across the country.



President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibbey, in an interaction with the media thanked members of SWAG for the recognition and assured them that his federation will be aiming at becoming number one.



He also thanked his executive board and all regional association members for the support to the development and growth of the sport.



The President also commended the athletes and members of the national armwrestling team, Golden Arms for excelling in the year under review which resulted in this feat for the federation.

He also thanked their sponsors for believing in their vision and supporting them to make the sport popular to achieve this recognition from the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana.

