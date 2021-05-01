Ghana’s 4x100M relay team qualify for Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s 4×100 men relay team have booked a ticket at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games after finishing second in the World Relays Championship in Poland.



Ghana clocked 38.79 to finish second in the race; close to the Netherlands who won the race.



2018 World indoor 60m finalist, Sean Safo-Antwi started the race for Ghana who were placed in lane 7.



Current Ghana’s 100M record holder Benjamin Azamati took over from Sean Safo-Antwi before handing over to Joseph Oduro Manu and Joseph Amoah finishing the race.



