Ghana’s 4x100M relay team qualify for Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021
Source: 3 News
Ghana’s 4×100 men relay team have booked a ticket at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games after finishing second in the World Relays Championship in Poland.
Ghana clocked 38.79 to finish second in the race; close to the Netherlands who won the race.
2018 World indoor 60m finalist, Sean Safo-Antwi started the race for Ghana who were placed in lane 7.
Current Ghana’s 100M record holder Benjamin Azamati took over from Sean Safo-Antwi before handing over to Joseph Oduro Manu and Joseph Amoah finishing the race.
Ghana’s men’s 4x100m Relay team with that automatic Olympic Games ticket. Incredible job, guys. Azamati with a flying second leg and look at that anchor from Joe Paul. Ghana finished second by 8000th of a second. #Citisports. pic.twitter.com/IHZoOPc0cL— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 1, 2021