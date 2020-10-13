Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana 5-1 Qatar: Player ratings

Ghana Black Stars

The Black Stars produced a spirited performance to redeem themselves from the shambolic display last Friday with an emphatic victory over Qatar.



Ghana recorded a 5-1 mauling of the Asian champions on Monday at the Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.



A brace from skipper Andre Ayew and one goal each from Samuel Owusu, Tariqe Fosu and Caleb Ekuban were enough for the Black Stars.



Here is how the players were rated in the game.



Razak Abalora (GK) – 5/10



He failed to communicate with defender Joseph Aidoo leading to Qatar's goal. He was jittery and ball watching a couple of times.



Benson Anang – 6/10



Was calm and quiet in his very first senior appearance. He ensured the Qatar left winger had no room to operate. Also, he made delightful surging runs.



Joseph Aidoo – 5/10



Committed some elementary errors which resulted in two big chances for the Asians one of which saw Almoez Ali got the consolation goal.



Alexander Djiku – 5.5/10



Had a very decent game but give away too many passes and was also having difficulties in communication with his pair Joseph Aidoo in central defence.



Gideon Mensah – 6.5/10



Recovered so well from his slumber on Friday with some confidence and some silky runs on the laterals. He was involved in the fourth goal.



Baba Iddrisu – 6/10



Had a good and simple game despite struggling with some passes. He touched the ball more times.



Thomas Partey – 8.5/10



The new Arsenal boy bossed the midfield with an outstanding performance. He provided two assists for Andre Ayew and Samuel Owusu to score.



Samuel Owusu – 8.5/10



Produced his best ever performance in Ghana jersey as he scored one of the goals. He set up Caleb Ekuban to net the last goal of the encounter.



Tariqe Fosu – 7/10



Made the best of his attributes causing a lot of problems for the Qatar defence with his dazzling runs. He scored his debut goal to give Ghana the lead.



Andre Ayew – 8/10



The captain scored two goals with a typical Andre Ayew performance leading as example. He struck the framework with a shot from the box.



Jordan Ayew – 7



Couldn't get enough supplies from the midfield which saw him drop deeper to get some of the ball. He assisted Andre Ayew’s second goal and was involved in Tariqe Fosu's goal.



Substitutes



Kamaldeen Sulemana – 4/10



Had very little impact on the game despite coming on early in the second half.



Mohammed Yakubu – 3/10



He was caught out of position more times since he came on to replace Joseph Aidoo. Received a yellow card.



Caleb Ekuban – 5.5/10



He scored the fifth goal of the match despite having very limited time on the pitch.



Coach



CK Akonnor – 7.5/10



Took lessons from the Mali defeat and made give changes to his squad. There was compactivity in the team throughout the game.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.