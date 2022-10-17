You are here: HomeSports2022 10 17Article 1643978

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

dailymailgh.com

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus grabs 5th goal in Dutch Eredivisie for AFC Ajax

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus was on the score sheet as Ajax beat Excelsior 7-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The 22-year-old only participated for 16 minutes of the game but it was enough as he managed to score a goal in a short period of time.

He came on in the 74th minute, replacing Berghuis and found the net in the 81st minute when the scoreline was 6-0.

Sanchez, Berghuis, Brobbey, Tadic and Bergwijn scored for Ajax on the night.

The Ghanaian international has five goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

