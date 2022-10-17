Ghana's Mohammed Kudus grabs 5th goal in Dutch Eredivisie for AFC Ajax

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus was on the score sheet as Ajax beat Excelsior 7-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.



The 22-year-old only participated for 16 minutes of the game but it was enough as he managed to score a goal in a short period of time.



He came on in the 74th minute, replacing Berghuis and found the net in the 81st minute when the scoreline was 6-0.



Sanchez, Berghuis, Brobbey, Tadic and Bergwijn scored for Ajax on the night.



The Ghanaian international has five goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.