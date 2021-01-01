Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

German side Hertha Berlin joins chase for Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Dutch born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

German Bundesliga side, Hertha Berlin has shown interest in signing Timoth Fosu-Mensah.



The 22-year-old's contract with Manchester United expires in the summer and he could leave for free.



Hertha Berlin joins a host of clubs that are interested in signing the Dutch footballer in the upcoming winter transfer window.



According to reports, Manchester United coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer does not consider the youngster in his plans.



Timothy Fosu has had a few games time under Ole Gunner Solskjaer in the ongoing campaign.



He has made only three appearances for Manchester United, one in the Premier League and two in the UEFA Champions League.



The Dutch footballer has been on loan to English sides Fulham and Crystal Palace.

