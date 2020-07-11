Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

German side FC Magdeburg releases Manfred Kwadwo

Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei Kwadwo

German Bundesliga 3 club FC Magdeburg has released Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei Kwadwo after the expiration of his contract.



The 25-year-old left-winger has been under contract with FC Magdeburg for the past two years after joining from FC Kaiserslautern.



Kwadwo featured 25 times in the just-ended season, but mostly as a substitute - it was only enough for a place in the starting eleven in five games.



In the second division season of Elbstadt, Kwadwo played three games, previously he was used 22 times for 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the 2. Bundesliga.



He also gained third division experience in Großaspach (27 games in the 2016/17 season).

