German legend Lothar Matthäus reveals GFA approach for Black Stars coaching role

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German football legend Lothar Matthäus has revealed that he was approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the coaching role of the national team, the Black Stars, during the period 2005 and 2006.



Matthäus made this revelation on Tuesday following his unveiling as the new co-owner of Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions.



In an interview with 3Sports, Matthäus shared the details of his engagement with Ghana for the coaching position: "Ghana approached me for the coaching role around 2005, 2006. We were in touch but for some reason, it did not work in the last steps of discussions. Maybe there was a lot of candidates on their list and maybe I was one of the candidates."



Despite not ultimately securing the coaching position, the former World Cup winner has maintained a positive relationship with Ghana.



As a testament to his connection with the country, Matthäus has chosen to invest in Accra Lions, a decision that has been widely applauded. The official unveiling of his ownership role took place at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.