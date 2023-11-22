You are here: HomeSports2023 11 22Article 1885661

German legend Gerald Asamoah flies 50 surgeons to Ghana to treat children with hole in heart

Gerald Asamoah with one of the children who was operated on Gerald Asamoah with one of the children who was operated on

Former German player of Ghanaian descent, Gerald Asamoah, has demonstrated his commitment to philanthropy by flying 50 surgeons to Ghana to provide free treatment for children with hole-in-heart conditions.

Born in Ghana and having spent his football career in Germany, the legendary Schalke O4 striker has decided to give back to his country of birth.

As part of this noble initiative, Asamoah flew 50 German doctors to attend to children suffering from heart problems.

A video capturing the arrival of these doctors has gained widespread attention on social media. Holes in the heart have been a significant health challenge in Ghana, causing the loss of many lives among children, men, and women.

Gerald Asamoah, who was part of the German team that reached the 2002 World Cup final, boasts 43 appearances for the four-time world champions.

His football journey began with Hannover 96 in the late '90s, and he subsequently joined Schalke O4, where he spent the majority of his career in the Bundesliga.

After stints with FC Saint Pauli and Greuther Furth, Asamoah returned to Schalke, where he currently serves as a manager, according to Transfermarkt.

