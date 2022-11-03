German court fines Jerome Boateng $1.17 million for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German player of Ghanaian descent, Jerome Boateng has been fined $1.17 million for assaulting his ex-girlfriend at the 2018 World Cup.



The player was initially sentenced to a fine of €1.8 million in 2021 but appealed the sentence due to a drop in his net income.



According to Boateng’s ex-girlfriend, the assault took place at a luxury hotel in the Caribbean following Germany's knock-out of the 2018 World Cup's group stage.



She accused Jerome Boateng of punching her during an argument to the extent of losing her breath momentarily and causing further injury to her eye.



"To the court's conviction, the accused threw a cooler bag in the direction of the co-accuser causing them pain during an argument on a holiday visit to the Caribbean. In the further course of this evening, the accused caused an eye injury to the co-accuser during a physical altercation and caused further injuries. In these instances, the co-accuser was also insulted," the court ruling read.



The court asserted that the footballer did not have any criminal record and the fact that the incident took place some time ago hence cannot be given a stiff punishment.



Jerome Boateng who now plays for Lyon has two twin daughters with her ex-girlfriend.



