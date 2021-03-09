Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

German coach Erich Rutemoller facilitates refresher course for male national team coaches

German trainer Erich Rutemoller is leading a one-week refresher course for the male national team coaches of Ghana.



The program organized by the Ghana Football Association to improve the skill of national team coaches is under the guidance of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.



The refresher course began on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Accra City Hotel.



Erich Rutemoller, a former Germany International, Football Coach, and Coaches Instructor is the facilitator of the course.



The 76-year-old former coach of FC Köln and Hansa Rostock is also a former assistant coach for the German National Team.



He worked as an assistant from 1994–2004 and served as interim coach from 1996–97.



All six male national team Coaches of Ghana and their assistants are taking part in this course.



They include Samuel Boadu (U-15), Ben Fokuo (U-17), Abdul Karim Zito (U-20), Samuel Kwesi Fabin (U-23), Ibrahim Tanko (Black Stars B), and Charles Akonnor (Black Stars) and their assistants.



The training will end on Monday, March 15, 2021.