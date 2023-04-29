German clubs Frankfurt and Monchengladbach interested in Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly interested in signing Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from Belgian side Anderlecht.



Although no official offers have been made yet, the scouts of both clubs have been monitoring the player's performances this season.



Ashimeru has been having an outstanding season in Belgium, making 28 league appearances and contributing two goals and three assists.



The 23-year-old midfielder debuted for the Ghana national team in 2021 against South Africa and made his second appearance in March against Angola.



Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are both looking to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming season, and Ashimeru's performances have caught their attention. It remains to be seen whether either club will make an official offer for the Ghanaian international.



Ashimeru joined Anderlecht on loan from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since made the move permanent.



The midfielder has impressed with his performances in the Belgian top-flight, and his potential move to the German Bundesliga could be a significant step forward in his career.