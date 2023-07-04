German club FC Ingolstadt terminates contract of Hans Sarpei for non-performance

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German second-tier club, FC Ingolstadt 04, have with immediate effect officially terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei by mutual consent, the club confirmed.



The Ghanaian made 39 competitive appearances (one goal, one assist) for Die Schanzer since signing, including six appearances in the German Cup.



The report says Ingolstadt has not been impressed with the work rate and the general output of Sarpei, leading to the termination of his contract.



In August 2016 Sarpei moved to VFB Stuttgart where he made his debut for Stuttgart on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in the 2016/17 DFB-Pokal against Borussia Monchengladbach.



On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Sarpei was loaned out to Slovakian side FK Senika until the end of the season.



He returned to Stuttgart and played his first Bundesliga game against Hannover 96 on Monday, October 8, 2018.



In January 2019, Sarpei joined Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Furth on a half-season loan and after three seasons, he was transferred to Ingolstadt on, January 1, 2022.



Before leaving Ghana, Sarpei played for Liberty Professionals and Accra Great Olympics.



Sarpei is the nephew of former Ghana defender, Hans Adu Sarpei who played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



LSN/OGB



Check the tweet below:





