You are here: HomeSports2023 06 18Article 1787963

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born goalkeeper Jordan Amissah shares excitement after joining Black Meteors camp

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Amissah Jordan Amissah

Sheffield United goalkeeper, Jordan 'Jordi' Amissah is enjoying his time with the Black Meteors of Ghana.

The German-born decided to represent the country of his parents after receiving an invite for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Amissah flew with the Black Meteors to Egypt as preparations continue for the tournament, which will also be a qualifying competition for next year's summer Olympics.

An excited Amissah took to social media to share his experience in camp with his colleagues.

"What a feeling," he wrote with photos of himself training.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment