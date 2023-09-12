German-born Ghanaian Stephan Ambrosius marks debut as Ghana beat Liberia in friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hamburg-born Stephan Ambrosius finally made his debut for Ghana, coming off the bench to help the Black Stars beat Liberia 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday.



Ambrosius, who was born in Germany but chose to represent Ghana, the country of his parents' origin, had long awaited this opportunity due to a series of injuries.



The Hamburger SV defender's nationality switch to represent Ghana was confirmed last year, marking a meaningful commitment to his ancestral roots.



However, injuries had continually thwarted his debut for the national team. The perseverance and patience paid off on Tuesday during a friendly match against Liberia held in Accra.



Ambrosius was granted his debut during the second half of the game, and he showcased his potential and didn't disappoint. This moment was especially significant for Ambrosius, who had overcome injury setbacks to finally wear the Ghanaian national team jersey.



The 24-year-old will return to his club side feeling happy and confident after a successful international window.





