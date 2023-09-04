German and Italian clubs target Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar of Ilves Tampere has emerged as a prime target for several German and Italian clubs.



Since his arrival at Ilves Tampere on February 4th, 2023, the 20-year-old defender has swiftly risen through the ranks, cementing his reputation as a rising star in the team.



Umar, who has been a vital cog in Ilves Tampere's defense, is now on the radar of prestigious clubs from both the Serie A and Bundesliga, with a potential move slated for January 2024.



In a season that has showcased his immense talent, Umar has accumulated an impressive track record. His 11 appearances in the Finnish Veikkausliiga, along with one appearance in Kakkonen - Group B, five appearances in the Liigacup, and three appearances in the Suomen Cup, have only served to bolster his credentials. His consistent performance on the pitch has not gone unnoticed.



Transfermarkt, the football market valuation platform, has pegged Umar's market value at an impressive 150,000 euros, a reflection of his growing potential.