German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim recalls Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kasim Nuhu Adams will be playing in the German Bundesliga in the 2023/24 football season.



The Centre-back is set to return to German side Hoffenheim next season following a recall by the club.



Last season, Kasim Nuhu Adams played for FC Basel in the Swiss Super League where he had an excellent stint in the division.



Not only in the Swiss Super League but the Black Stars defender also impressed in the Europa Conference League where he established himself as one of the top defenders in the campaign.



Following such a blistering loan spell, Kasim Nuhu Adams has now been recalled by TSG Hoffenheim.



He will have pre-season with the German Bundesliga club and will be part of the team’s squad for the next football season.



During his loan spell at FC Basel, Kasim Nuhu Adams made 28 appearances while scoring one goal and providing one assist as well.



He will hope to cement a place for himself in the Hoffenheim squad for next season.